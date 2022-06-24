Pakistan secures 3 more medals in fourth Mas-Wrestling World Championship

— Provided by the reporter

Pakistani athletes bag one silver, two bronze medals.

Ali Azhar settles for silver medal in 70 kg weight category.

Muhammad Alam and Shiraz Ali end their campaign with bronze medals.

KARACHI: Pakistani athletes have won three more medals — one silver and two bronze — on Friday to finish in overall third position in the fourth Mas-Wrestling World Championship in Russia.

According to Nawab Furqan Khan, the president of the Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation, Pakistan’s Ali Azhar had to settle for the silver medal in the 70 kg weight category after going down against Russia’s Nikanorov Valery in the final.

Two other athletes — Muhammad Alam and Shiraz Ali — ended their campaign with bronze medals in their respective categories.

On Thursday, Waqas Afzal Bhatti and Muhammad Saad won silver medals for Pakistan.

This took Pakistan’s total medals tally in the championship to five, including three silver and two bronze medals.

With this, Pakistan amassed 34 points for the team position and ended their campaign in the third position in the 45-team championship.

Pakistan was represented by 11 players, including one female, in different weight categories.