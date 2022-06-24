‘JugJugg Jeeyo': Alia Bhatt melts hearts with THIS appreciation post for mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is praising her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, for her ‘mind-blowing’ performance in the film JugJugg Jeeyo in her recent social media post.



Raj Mehta’s directorial JugJugg Jeeyo, starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani, has finally hit the floors and it has opened to decent reviews.

Several celebs have shared their respective views on family comedy-drama. Joining then, Alia –Kapoor’s bahu has also sung praises for JugJugg Jeeyo and called it a complete entertainer.

The actress, who is quite active on social media, took to her Instagram handle and shared the poster of JugJugg Jeeyo poster on her story and hailed her mother-in-law’s performance and the team of Raj Mehta’s directorial.

In the caption, Alia wrote, “Full on entertainer!! Laughed, cried, clapped and cheered. @neetu54 you are just mindblowing. @anilskapoor you had us laughing all the time. @varundvn you’re a star. @kiaraaliaadvani you’ve made me cryyy. @raj_a_mehta always hitting it out of the park!” along with heart emotions.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post for Neetu Kapoor and JugJugg Jeeyo:

To note, Alia and Neetu share a great bond and the veteran actress has been all praises for her daughter-in-law. In fact, Neetu also revealed that she had taken Ranbir Kapoor and Alia’s advice before taking up JugJugg Jeeyo.