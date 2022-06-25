Rangers release social media activist Arsalan Khan after hours-long detention

Rangers spokesperson says accused has received financial assistance from terrorist organization.

Spokesperson says Arsalan khan has been released after warning to cooperate in the investigation.

Later in a tweet social media activist, Arsalan khan thanks everyone for supporting in difficult times.

Social media activist and journalist Arsalan Khan reached home after hours-long detention as the Sindh Rangers showed his custody and subsequently released him, Geo News reported.



The social media activist Arsalan Khan was picked up from his residence in Karachi on Friday by unknown persons.

According to his wife "around 14 to 15 government officials barged into their house in the wee hours and pointed guns at the family members".



“Arsalan was picked up despite being innocent. The government officials took him with them in front of my children,” she added.

According to the statement issued by the Sindh Ranger’s spokesperson, social media activist Arsalan Khan was arrested based on an intelligence report regarding his links with a terrorist organization.

“During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had received financial assistance from the terrorist organization. However, he was released after being warned for cooperating in the investigation in future,” said the Sindh Ranger’s spokesperson.

The statement further added that the case was being handed over to the relevant authority for complete investigation based on white-collar crime.

Later in a Tweet social media activist, Arsalan Khan thanked everyone for supporting and helping in difficult times.

“I'm back home safe & sound. Thank you everyone for all the help & support you people extended to my lone family in this testing time. I'm truly short of words. Love you all, he tweeted.”



Amnesty ‘deeply concerned’ over Arsalan Khan detention

Amnesty International said it was “deeply concerned” after social media activist and journalist Arsalan Khan was picked up from his Karachi residence in the wee hours of Friday.

“Pakistan must end this abhorrent practice of punishing dissent by wrenching people away from their loved ones,” Amnesty said in a tweet after Khan was picked up at 4am.

The human rights watchdog urged the newly-appointed Inter-Ministerial Committee on Missing Persons to take note of the “jarring disconnect between what they are saying and what is actually happening on the ground”.