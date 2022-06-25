Meghan Markle, Prince Harry eye 'new deal' as their 'temple' Obamas drop Spotify

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might just change their minds about Spotify after inspirational Obamas drop the giant.

Royal expert Neil Sean says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly "rethinking" their deal with streaming app as Barack and Michelle Obama curb their agreement.



Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mr Sean claimed: "Harry and Meghan are having a rethink about where they're going with their individual podcasts and their programming.

"We know that they were a bit upset about the Spotify association with the comedian podcaster Joe Rogan.

"But could the picture be and they're looking for a brand new deal?

"It will be difficult to leave Spotify right now because they haven't really delivered anything.

"But moving forward there's always the bigger deals on the table and for Harry and Meghan, they do look at Michelle and Barack Obama as a template for them.



"The sort of people they would like to follow in the footsteps.

"They see them being a very successful brand that's admired around the world."

He added: "This could be the route Harry and Meghan want to go down. They really do look at them for inspiration and ideas."

The Joe Rogan Experience podcast earlier created controversies over the host's anti-vaxx views.

