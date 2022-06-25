 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry eye 'new deal' as their 'temple' Obamas drop Spotify

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry eye new deal as their temple Obamas drop Spotify
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry eye 'new deal' as their 'temple' Obamas drop Spotify

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might just change their minds about Spotify after inspirational Obamas drop the giant.

Royal expert Neil Sean says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly "rethinking" their deal with streaming app as Barack and Michelle Obama curb their agreement.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mr Sean claimed: "Harry and Meghan are having a rethink about where they're going with their individual podcasts and their programming.

"We know that they were a bit upset about the Spotify association with the comedian podcaster Joe Rogan.

"But could the picture be and they're looking for a brand new deal?

"It will be difficult to leave Spotify right now because they haven't really delivered anything.

"But moving forward there's always the bigger deals on the table and for Harry and Meghan, they do look at Michelle and Barack Obama as a template for them.

"The sort of people they would like to follow in the footsteps.

"They see them being a very successful brand that's admired around the world."

He added: "This could be the route Harry and Meghan want to go down. They really do look at them for inspiration and ideas."

The Joe Rogan Experience podcast earlier created controversies over the host's anti-vaxx views.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears makes rare comment about mom Lynne Spears

Britney Spears makes rare comment about mom Lynne Spears
Glastonbury star Billie Eilish: It's a 'dark day' for US women

Glastonbury star Billie Eilish: It's a 'dark day' for US women
Prince Andrew to be thrown out of 'Royal Lodge' in 'game over' move from Charles

Prince Andrew to be thrown out of 'Royal Lodge' in 'game over' move from Charles
Prince Charles shown 'superior strength' of Boris Johnson: Body language expert

Prince Charles shown 'superior strength' of Boris Johnson: Body language expert
Should Meghan Markle son Archie be called a 'Prince?' Britons say 'No! No! No!'

Should Meghan Markle son Archie be called a 'Prince?' Britons say 'No! No! No!'
Amber Heard can appeal, but has to pay mega amount, says judge: 'No nonsense'

Amber Heard can appeal, but has to pay mega amount, says judge: 'No nonsense'
US newspaper apologises over headline regarding TikToker Khabane

US newspaper apologises over headline regarding TikToker Khabane

Kim Kardashian on Supreme Court ruling on abortion: 'Scary and heart breaking'

Kim Kardashian on Supreme Court ruling on abortion: 'Scary and heart breaking'
David Harbour on 'Stranger Things' season finale: 'You'll be blown away'

David Harbour on 'Stranger Things' season finale: 'You'll be blown away'
What does Meghan Markle think of Supreme Court ruling on abortion?

What does Meghan Markle think of Supreme Court ruling on abortion?
'They are not done,' says Jennifer Aniston after Supreme Court strikes down right to abortion

'They are not done,' says Jennifer Aniston after Supreme Court strikes down right to abortion

Eminem, Snoop Dogg end 'territorial beef' with new song

Eminem, Snoop Dogg end 'territorial beef' with new song

Latest

view all