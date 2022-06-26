 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew friend Ghislaine Maxwell put on suicide watch, may seek sentencing delay

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

Prince Andrew friend Ghislaine Maxwell put on suicide watch, may seek sentencing delay
Prince Andrew friend Ghislaine Maxwell put on suicide watch, may seek sentencing delay

NEW YORK: Prince Andrew’s friend Ghislaine Maxwell has been put on suicide watch at a Brooklyn jail, and may seek to delay her Tuesday sentencing for aiding Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of underage girls, her lawyer said on Saturday night.

In a letter to the judge overseeing Maxwell's case, Maxwell's lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, said her client is "unable to properly prepare, for sentencing," after officials at the Metropolitan Detention Center on Friday declared the suicide watch and abruptly moved Maxwell to solitary confinement.

Sternheim said Maxwell was given a "suicide smock," and her clothing, toothpaste, soap and legal papers were taken away.

The lawyer also said Maxwell "is not suicidal," a conclusion she said a psychologist who evaluated the 60-year-old British socialite on Saturday morning also reached.

"If Ms. Maxwell remains on suicide watch, is prohibited from reviewing legal materials prior to sentencing, becomes sleep deprived, and is denied sufficient time to meet with and confer with counsel, we will be formally moving on Monday for an adjournment," Sternheim wrote.

A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in Manhattan, whose office prosecuted Maxwell, declined to comment.

Epstein, 66, killed himself in August 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell, where the financier was awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

Maxwell was convicted on Dec. 29 on five criminal counts, including sex trafficking, for recruiting and grooming four girls for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004.

Prosecutors have said Maxwell should spend at least 30 years in prison, citing her "utter lack of remorse." Maxwell wants a term shorter than 20 years.

The sentence will be imposed by U.S. Circuit Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan federal court.

Maxwell has been held in the Brooklyn jail since shortly after her July 2020 arrest.

Her lawyers objected multiple times before trial about the confinement conditions there, including last November when Sternheim likened them to Hannibal Lecter's from the 1991 Oscar-winning film "The Silence of the Lambs."

Maxwell circle included Britain´s Prince Andrew, former US president and real estate baron Donald Trump and the Clinton family. (Web Desk/Reuters)

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle former close friend makes startling revelations about Duchess

Meghan Markle former close friend makes startling revelations about Duchess
McCartney joined by Springsteen, Grohl in epic Glastonbury show

McCartney joined by Springsteen, Grohl in epic Glastonbury show
Prince William, Kate Middleton will 'grow apart' by next summer: Astrologer

Prince William, Kate Middleton will 'grow apart' by next summer: Astrologer
Prince William 'mistakes splashed across front page', unlike Prince Harry

Prince William 'mistakes splashed across front page', unlike Prince Harry
Duchess Camilla says marriage is 'not easy' with future King, Prince Charles

Duchess Camilla says marriage is 'not easy' with future King, Prince Charles
Meghan Markle left UK before 'wedding music' finished: 'She could make change'

Meghan Markle left UK before 'wedding music' finished: 'She could make change'
James Bond bosses eye Prince William for next 007 movie: 'Ticks all the boxes'

James Bond bosses eye Prince William for next 007 movie: 'Ticks all the boxes'
David Beckham son Brooklyn turns to billionaire father-in-law amid failed career plans

David Beckham son Brooklyn turns to billionaire father-in-law amid failed career plans
Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale look dashing in picture with Natalie Portman

Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale look dashing in picture with Natalie Portman

Bad news for Queen Elizabeth as another country expresses desire to remove her as head of state

Bad news for Queen Elizabeth as another country expresses desire to remove her as head of state

Prince Charles lands in trouble after new report reveals he accepted €1m cash in suitcase

Prince Charles lands in trouble after new report reveals he accepted €1m cash in suitcase

Two central African nations repose confidence in Queen Elizabeth

Two central African nations repose confidence in Queen Elizabeth

Latest

view all