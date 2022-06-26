 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle sister Samantha fails to remove lawsuit judge over ties with Obamas

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

Meghan Markle sister Samantha fails to remove lawsuit judge over ties with Obamas
Meghan Markle sister Samantha fails to remove lawsuit judge over ties with Obamas

Meghan Markle sister Samantha Markle fails in attempt to remove federal judge in her defamation suit against the Duchess.

Samantha, who filed a request to have the judge step out, reasoned her appointment was made by Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, friends of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

"The motion said the judge's “impartiality will be questioned” as she was appointed by the former US President, according to a report from global news publication Insider," shares Express.co.uk.

The filing said: “The Obama family, Prince Harry, and Meghan are ‘allies’ and strong supporters of one another."

The judge wrote in her decision: “President Obama appointed the undersigned [the judge herself] nearly 13 years ago.

“But the undersigned has never had any relationship, social or professional, with the Obamas.

"The undersigned has never spoken with the former President or the former First Lady.”

After the ruling, Samantha's lawyer Jamie Alan Sasson noted: “We trust the judge will be fair and impartial to our client.

"However we did feel it was necessary, being an Obama appointee and how close Meghan and Harry are to the Obama family."

Samantha Markle is suing Meghan over “false and malicious lies” she said in defamatory statements to Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp makes Elon Musk happy post Amber Heard defamation trial?

Johnny Depp makes Elon Musk happy post Amber Heard defamation trial?
Johnny Depp finds another celebrity supporter after Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp finds another celebrity supporter after Amber Heard trial
Meghan Markle former close friend makes startling revelations about Duchess

Meghan Markle former close friend makes startling revelations about Duchess
Prince William son Louis is 'just like grandmother Di': 'She would have been tickled'

Prince William son Louis is 'just like grandmother Di': 'She would have been tickled'
McCartney joined by Springsteen, Grohl in epic Glastonbury show

McCartney joined by Springsteen, Grohl in epic Glastonbury show
Prince Andrew friend Ghislaine Maxwell put on suicide watch, may seek sentencing delay

Prince Andrew friend Ghislaine Maxwell put on suicide watch, may seek sentencing delay
Prince William, Kate Middleton will 'grow apart' by next summer: Astrologer

Prince William, Kate Middleton will 'grow apart' by next summer: Astrologer
Prince William 'mistakes splashed across front page', unlike Prince Harry

Prince William 'mistakes splashed across front page', unlike Prince Harry
Duchess Camilla says marriage is 'not easy' with future King, Prince Charles

Duchess Camilla says marriage is 'not easy' with future King, Prince Charles
Meghan Markle left UK before 'wedding music' finished: 'She could make change'

Meghan Markle left UK before 'wedding music' finished: 'She could make change'
James Bond bosses eye Prince William for next 007 movie: 'Ticks all the boxes'

James Bond bosses eye Prince William for next 007 movie: 'Ticks all the boxes'
David Beckham son Brooklyn turns to billionaire father-in-law amid failed career plans

David Beckham son Brooklyn turns to billionaire father-in-law amid failed career plans

Latest

view all