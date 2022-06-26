Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor deck up in white as they pose stylishly in Paris

 
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood right now and their pictures and videos often go viral in no time.

The couple is currently in Europe celebrating the 2 States actor’s birthday and fans cannot stop looking at the pictures that they are posting from the trip.

Having a gala time in Paris Malaika and Arjun shared glimpses of their romantic getaway which has taken the internet by storm.

Check out Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s pictures:

In the picture, we can see Arjun dressed in a white shirt that he paired with black pants and black boots. The actor looks dapper in black sunglasses and long hair and a full-grown beard. 

He stands beside his GF Malaika who looks gorgeous. She is wearing a white crop shirt that is wearing over a black bralette and has paired it with grey palazzo pants. Malaika has completed her look with light blue shoes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police. He now has Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He also has Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s The LadyKiller with Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.

