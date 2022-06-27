 
Sean Diddy Combs bags 2022 BET Lifetime Achievement Award

Sean Diddy Combs had recently received the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award at 2022 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

According to Associated Press, the rapper was presented the award by Babyface and Ye, also known as, Kanye West.

West revealed at the event that Combs was his “favourite artist while growing up”.

After receiving the award, the 52-year-old explained in his acceptance speech, “God put a special message in my heart to deliver my new dream for the Black community.”

The singer-songwriter went on to add, “I got this dream of Black people being free. I got this dream of us controlling our own destiny. I got this dream of us taking accountability and stop killing each other. I got this dream of us being rich and wealthy and living on the same block. I have this dream of us unifying.”

Combs also paid tribute to the late Kim Porter, his longtime ex-girlfriend and mother of his three children, during acceptance speech who died unexpectedly of pneumonia in 2018.

“I just miss Kim y'all. You know what I am saying. I know we all go through grief and stuff like that and it’s like you know stay connected to God and he will bring you out,” the singer remarked.

“We don’t control this. I miss Kim so much and I just want to say thank you to Kim,” he added. 

