 
Geo News

Victoria Beckham admits why she never smiles in public photos

Victoria Beckham explains her famous no-smile pose

By
Web Desk
|

October 09, 2025

Victoria Beckham says there’s a simple reason she never smiles
Victoria Beckham says there’s a simple reason she never smiles

Victoria Beckham blames red carpet "angle" for her no-smile look.

In her new three-part Netflix docuseries Victoria Beckham, the 51-year-old designer and former Spice Girl sets the record straight on her red carpet expression.

"I’ve looked miserable for all these years because when we stand on the red carpet, this guy has always gone on the left," Victoria says of posing beside her husband, David Beckham. 

"When I smile, I smile from the left. If I smile from the right, I look unwell. So I’m smiling on the inside, but no one ever sees it."

The docuseries, premiering October 9, captures Victoria’s evolution from pop star to fashion entrepreneur. Filmed over several months, the series captures Victoria balancing her fashion empire while reflecting on her past. 

"Every time they followed me at work, I had a job to do," she said. "I had to leave my vanity at the door, otherwise I wouldn’t have gotten anything done."

'Ted Lasso' star Brendan Hunt gets married in Ireland
'Ted Lasso' star Brendan Hunt gets married in Ireland
Victoria Beckham hits 'breaking point' over rift with Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz
Victoria Beckham hits 'breaking point' over rift with Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz
Why Michael Douglas 'furious' over Catherine Zeta-Jones' after her 'wealth' talk?
Why Michael Douglas 'furious' over Catherine Zeta-Jones' after her 'wealth' talk?
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' gets major update on prison transfer request
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' gets major update on prison transfer request
Travis Kelce ‘terrified' as dad in unaware of Taylor Swift new song
Travis Kelce ‘terrified' as dad in unaware of Taylor Swift new song
Victoria Beckham's Netflix launch fuels family divide
Victoria Beckham's Netflix launch fuels family divide
Victoria Beckham recalls being weighed on TV after giving birth
Victoria Beckham recalls being weighed on TV after giving birth
Dolly Parton says she let her health slide after husband's passing
Dolly Parton says she let her health slide after husband's passing