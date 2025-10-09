Victoria Beckham admits why she never smiles in public photos

Victoria Beckham says there’s a simple reason she never smiles

Victoria Beckham blames red carpet "angle" for her no-smile look.

In her new three-part Netflix docuseries Victoria Beckham, the 51-year-old designer and former Spice Girl sets the record straight on her red carpet expression.

"I’ve looked miserable for all these years because when we stand on the red carpet, this guy has always gone on the left," Victoria says of posing beside her husband, David Beckham.

"When I smile, I smile from the left. If I smile from the right, I look unwell. So I’m smiling on the inside, but no one ever sees it."

The docuseries, premiering October 9, captures Victoria’s evolution from pop star to fashion entrepreneur. Filmed over several months, the series captures Victoria balancing her fashion empire while reflecting on her past.

"Every time they followed me at work, I had a job to do," she said. "I had to leave my vanity at the door, otherwise I wouldn’t have gotten anything done."