Justin Bieber jokes back after mom Pattie prays for his ‘healing’

Justin Bieber responds to mom’s emotional prayer post

Justin Bieber is keeping things light after his mom, Pattie Mallette, shared a heartfelt prayer for his healing on social media.

Mallette's post came September 22, featuring a series of photos of the 31-year-old singer on Instagram along with a long note.

“I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you Justin,” she wrote. “Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain—be broken in Jesus’ name. Holy Spirit, surround him with truth, light, and protection. Heal every wound in his heart, mind, and body.”

Now, Bieber's response arrives weeks later in the comments, writing, “Only thing I need healing from is my rolled pinky toe from playing ping pong.”

It’s unclear what prompted Mallette’s emotional post, but just two days before her post, Bieber reflected on spirituality's role in helping him handle fame.

“Jesus teaches that our effort is simply a response to being gifted life and forgiveness,” he wrote on Sept. 20. “Jesus becomes the prize. And growth becomes something you desire because of the grace we have received.”

The Grammy winner, who shares a one-year-son with wife Hailey Bieber, recently released his latest album, Swag II, featuring songs like “Story of God” and “Everything Hallelujah.” He also appeared wearing a “Pray for Me” shirt in the music video for Speed Demon.