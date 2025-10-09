 
Why Michael Douglas 'furious' over Catherine Zeta-Jones' after her 'wealth' talk?

The couple owns four luxury homes in three countries

October 09, 2025

Michael Douglas is reportedly upset with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, over her recent remarks about their wealth, which apparently made them "out of touch" in the industry.

As per a report by Radaronline.com, Zeta-Jones spoke in a recent interview with The Sunday Times about her and her 81-year-old husband's four luxury estates across three countries, which left the Fatal Attraction star fuming.

A close pal of Douglas told the outlet, "Michael's raging that Catherine came across as flaunting their wealth."

"He's proud of what they've built, but he's always been more private about their finances. He feels like those comments made them look tone-deaf," the insider continued.

"He told her it was unnecessary and that they should be focusing on family, not fortune," the tipster added.

In the interview, Zeta-Jones shared some insights into properties she and Douglas own, one of which is in Canada, one is in Spain and two are in New York.

"I know it sounds very jet set, and I love to surround myself with beauty, but it's not excessive, it's very comfortable," she said in the interview published back in August.

"Michael's old-school – he doesn't like to talk about money or possessions," a second source claimed. "He's always been careful about public perception, and he thinks Catherine's comments made them sound boastful. He told friends he wishes she'd just said less."

