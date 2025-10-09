Travis Kelce ‘couldn't be more proud' of fiancée Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce ‘proud’ of Taylor Swift success

Travis Kelce just congratulated his fiancée, Taylor Swift, on the success of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The 35-year-old megastar released album earlier this month and now, via his podcast, the NFL star gushed over his partner.

Travis said on his New Heights podcast: "Couldn’t be more proud of her. Most vinyl copies sold in one week in the US, with 1.2 million, and then on top of that, it sold 2.7 million copies in just 24 hours."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end actually awarded Taylor his Stamp of the Week accolade, which honors people who have taken their game to new heights.

He said: "The Fate Of Ophelia was the most-streamed song in a single day in Spotify history, just on Friday. So, Stamp of the Week goes to Tay Tay. So proud of you, girl."

It is also pertinent to mention that Travis and Taylor got engaged on August26, 2025 after almost two years of being together.

Alongside a series of photos featuring the proposal, they wrote: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married [dynamite emoji] (sic)"

Patrick Mahomes - Travis' teammate at the Kansas City Chiefs, is also a fan of the Blank Space crooner as her previously claimed that Taylor has helped to make the NFL franchise a "worldwide team."

The sports star told Time magazine at that time: "[The Chiefs] went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team. That came from Taylor’s fanbase."