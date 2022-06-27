 
entertainment
Monday Jun 27 2022
Tom Cruise makes surprise appearance at Rolling Stone show in London

Monday Jun 27, 2022

Tom Cruise recently made a surprise appearance at Rolling Stone show at BST Hyde Park in London.

The Hollywood A-lister left the onlookers jaw-dropped with his dapper looks in casual attire on Saturday night.

The 59-year-old actor was accompanied by his costars Chris and Heather McQuarrie as the trio enjoyed the hyped-up performance from VIP Zone.

Meanwhile, the Mission Impossible star will soon ring in his 60th birthday with plans for two mega parties – in the UK and USA.

The Sun quoted its source, “Tom is classy and low-key, despite his fame, but this is a big milestone and his friends and team want to mark it properly, so it’s seriously A-list – and there are two parties.

“In Britain, the invite list will be a Who’s Who of his circle – they’ll be asking the likes of David Beckham, James Corden, his co-star Simon Pegg, and obviously his partner Hayley Atwell will be there for both."

"It’s going to be at Soho Farmhouse, where Simon had his party, and Tom just loved it – so he wanted to do the same again and take the place over," the insider continued.

“It’ll be very A-list, but also a lot of the team who he has worked with on Mission Impossible and Top Gun because they’ve become his closest friends."

"He also has such a good relationship with Prince William these days it’s possible he would come along too, he’ll be invited – but that’s a bit more dependent on the royals’ commitments," the source added.

