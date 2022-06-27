 
entertainment
Monday Jun 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish’s new wax figure gets trolled on social media: Photos

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 27, 2022

Billie Eilish’s new wax figure gets trolled on social media: Photos
Billie Eilish’s new wax figure gets trolled on social media: Photos

Billie Eilish’s new wax statue unveiled at Hollywood Wax Museum on Sunday was brutally trolled by netizens after the photos surfaced on the internet.

In the photos, the wax figure of the Grammy-winning crooner was dressed in a casual outfit with a “grim face” while she was wearing a pair of gloves that inked her name in bold letters.

As soon as the photos went online, the ardent fans of the 20-year-old singer slammed the Museum's management for showing the songstress much older than her age.

In no time, fans took to Twitter and expressed their dissatisfaction over Billie’s wax figure.

One user wrote, “Yeah it’s Billie Eilish when she is 50 years old. One day we’ll all admit people need to stop making wax figures.”

Billie Eilish’s new wax figure gets trolled on social media: Photos

Another stated, “The face looks soooo old like she‘s 10-20 years older.”

Billie Eilish’s new wax figure gets trolled on social media: Photos

Other user quipped, “This is billie in her 40s.”

Billie Eilish’s new wax figure gets trolled on social media: Photos

To note, the wax was launched a day after Billie performed at Britain’s Glastonbury Festival 2022.

Earlier, the Bad Guy hit-maker made headlines after she voiced out her frustration at seeing people focusing more on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial than the Roe v Wade abortion law “being upended”.

More From Entertainment:

Halle Berry ‘furious’ over US Court ruling on abortion laws: Photo

Halle Berry ‘furious’ over US Court ruling on abortion laws: Photo
Johnny Depp's legal team in 'negotiations' to settle assault lawsuit out of court

Johnny Depp's legal team in 'negotiations' to settle assault lawsuit out of court

Katie Holmes, new beau Bobby Wooten packed on PDA at recent wedding

Katie Holmes, new beau Bobby Wooten packed on PDA at recent wedding

Dakota Johnson oozes her charm in trendiest outfit: see pics

Dakota Johnson oozes her charm in trendiest outfit: see pics
Piers Morgan wants urgent ‘full transparency’ into claims Prince Charles accepted ‘bagfuls of cash’

Piers Morgan wants urgent ‘full transparency’ into claims Prince Charles accepted ‘bagfuls of cash’
Leonardo DiCaprio donates hefty amount at star-studded auction in NY

Leonardo DiCaprio donates hefty amount at star-studded auction in NY
Kanye West references Kim Kardashian at 2022 BET Awards

Kanye West references Kim Kardashian at 2022 BET Awards

Kendrick Lamar concludes Glastonbury with powerful rap against Roe v Wade

Kendrick Lamar concludes Glastonbury with powerful rap against Roe v Wade
Tom Cruise makes surprise appearance at Rolling Stone show in London

Tom Cruise makes surprise appearance at Rolling Stone show in London
Cardi B’s fans react after she lashed out at troll calling her daughter ‘autistic’

Cardi B’s fans react after she lashed out at troll calling her daughter ‘autistic’
Sean Diddy Combs bags 2022 BET Lifetime Achievement Award

Sean Diddy Combs bags 2022 BET Lifetime Achievement Award
Paul McCartney under fire for featuring Johnny Depp clip at Glastonbury

Paul McCartney under fire for featuring Johnny Depp clip at Glastonbury

Latest

view all