Billie Eilish’s new wax figure gets trolled on social media: Photos

Billie Eilish’s new wax statue unveiled at Hollywood Wax Museum on Sunday was brutally trolled by netizens after the photos surfaced on the internet.

In the photos, the wax figure of the Grammy-winning crooner was dressed in a casual outfit with a “grim face” while she was wearing a pair of gloves that inked her name in bold letters.

As soon as the photos went online, the ardent fans of the 20-year-old singer slammed the Museum's management for showing the songstress much older than her age.

In no time, fans took to Twitter and expressed their dissatisfaction over Billie’s wax figure.

One user wrote, “Yeah it’s Billie Eilish when she is 50 years old. One day we’ll all admit people need to stop making wax figures.”

Another stated, “The face looks soooo old like she‘s 10-20 years older.”

Other user quipped, “This is billie in her 40s.”

To note, the wax was launched a day after Billie performed at Britain’s Glastonbury Festival 2022.

Earlier, the Bad Guy hit-maker made headlines after she voiced out her frustration at seeing people focusing more on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial than the Roe v Wade abortion law “being upended”.