 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Alec Baldwin daughter Ireland shares sexual abuse, abortion story after Roe v. Wade ruling

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

Alec Baldwin daughter Ireland shares sexual abuse, abortion story after Roe v. Wade ruling
Alec Baldwin daughter Ireland shares sexual abuse, abortion story after Roe v. Wade ruling

Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland Baldwin detailed her devastating experience of sexual abuse and abortion story after US Supreme court reversed Roe v Wade.

In a video posted on her TikTok account, the fashion model talked about the traumatic incident when she was assaulted as a teenager to emphasize on how it would have been like if she had fallen pregnant following the horrible attack.

"I am only now sharing my story because I want other women to feel supported and loved, whether they want to share their own or not," she said in the reel.

The 26-year-old revealed getting raped while she was unconscious, adding, “it changed the course of the rest of my life."

She said that she did not tell anyone about the abuse including her parents, saying that it caused a lot of hurt and pain later to her and to the people she loved.

Baldwin said following the incident she "drank a lot more, I partied a lot more, I self-medicated, I was in other abusive and toxic relationships and friendships. I pretty much just did everything I could to distract myself."

"Seeing so many other brave women share their stories got me thinking what my life would have been like if I had become pregnant and if I had to raise a baby during everything I was going through at the time," Baldwin said.

"Mind you, I have medical resources, money and support that a lot of women do not have access to. It would've simply been traumatizing and impossible," she noted.

Baldwin further revealed that she got pregnant later in life and her boyfriend at the time “made it pretty clear that he never wanted kids or marriage. He barely wanted to be in a serious relationship."

"I chose to get an abortion because I know exactly what it felt like to be born between two people who hated each other," she said pointing towards the troubled marriage between her father and Kim Basinger.

“Could I have had that baby and put that baby up for adoption? Maybe. Maybe not,” she added. “But choosing to raise a baby without my own financial security, without a loving and supportive partner, that wasn’t gonna work for me.”

"I chose me, and I would choose me again,” Baldwin concluded her video. “It's your life, it's your choice." 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre set to return to court for THIS reason

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre set to return to court for THIS reason
Prince Harry 'truly wants to' attend royal birthday, Meghan Markle 'not keen' to go back

Prince Harry 'truly wants to' attend royal birthday, Meghan Markle 'not keen' to go back
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'on a slippery slope' to Oprah tell-all 2.0: Fans

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'on a slippery slope' to Oprah tell-all 2.0: Fans
Johnny Depp turns heads as he reveals new braided hairstyle: pics

Johnny Depp turns heads as he reveals new braided hairstyle: pics
Christian Bale interested to play Batman again with Christopher Nolan

Christian Bale interested to play Batman again with Christopher Nolan

Johnny Depp new role for first movie after Amber Heard trial disclosed

Johnny Depp new role for first movie after Amber Heard trial disclosed
Selena Gomez ‘not happy’ with US Court’s ruling on abortion rights

Selena Gomez ‘not happy’ with US Court’s ruling on abortion rights
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to tell all about royal snub during recent UK visit?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to tell all about royal snub during recent UK visit?
Britney Spears’ Ex husband tried to break into her bedroom on Wedding day

Britney Spears’ Ex husband tried to break into her bedroom on Wedding day
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'victim' language causes pain in 'difficult' world

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'victim' language causes pain in 'difficult' world
Johnny Depp returning to 'Pirates of the Caribbean' reports are fake: Rep

Johnny Depp returning to 'Pirates of the Caribbean' reports are fake: Rep
Prince Andrew friend Ghislaine Maxwell to receive 30 to 50 years in jail for crimes?

Prince Andrew friend Ghislaine Maxwell to receive 30 to 50 years in jail for crimes?

Latest

view all