Tuesday Jun 28 2022
Charlie D’Amelio, Travis Barker's son Landon Barker are 'seeing each other'

Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

Charlie D’Amelio, Travis Barker's son Landon Barker are 'seeing each other'

Love's in the air for TikToker Charlie D’Amelio who is reportely going out with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker’s son Landon Barker.

An insider spilt the beans to People that the duo are ‘seeing each other, and it's early stages.’

The report came after the two stars, both age 18, sent the internet into a frenzy with speculations around their romance earlier this month after they were pictured together leaving Landon's show om Hollywood.

Not only this, but the duo also flaunted their new tattoos earlier this week by Arbel, a Los Angeles-based artist.

“People peeped #charlidamelio and #landonbarker getting tatted at the same time,” an Instagram fan account posted.

The lovebirds were also seen leaving the album release party for Charlie's sister Dixie's debut album A Letter To Me.

The social media sensation previously went out with Chase Hudson, famously known as Lil Huddy.

They started dating in December 2019 before splitting up in April 2020. 

