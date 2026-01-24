Zayn Malik thrills desi fans with urdu lyrics in new song

Zayn Malik sent his desi fans into a frenzy with Urdu (and possibly Punjabi) lyrics in his new song Fatal.

During the opening night of his debut solo Las Vegas residency on Tuesday, January 20, the former One Direction star thrilled fans with live performances of four unreleased tracks from his upcoming album, tentatively titled Z5.

A slew of fan-captured videos circulating on social media show the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker singing the English verses of Fatal before the beat drops, at which point he belts out what sounds like, “Teri yaadien hum bhula dein gy” (We will forget your memories).

Some fans speculated that background noise or maybe his sinus issue made it sound like “Teri” was actually “Saari."

Upon closer listening, it appears the Alienated singer may have sung a mix of Urdu and Punjabi, “Dasso tera deewana mai…thari yaadien hum bula dengy."

Regardless, the debate will be settled when Fatal is officially released and fans can hear the lyrics clearly.

In addition to Fatal, Zayn also teased three other unreleased songs during the set, Used to the Blues, Die For Me, and Take Turns.

For the universe, the 33-year-old boy from Bradford first explicitly teased that his upcoming fifth studio album would feature South Asian influences and potential Urdu lyrics in mid-September 2025.

In an interview with The Sun's Bizarre column published around September 16, he confirmed his next record is coming in 2026, describing it as a continuation of his debut Mind of Mine.

"I have been working on some cool s--- in South Asian music and bringing those influences into my music as well,” Gigi Hadid’s ex said at that time. “It is like pop, R&B, and a lot of Indian influences. I might have some songs coming out in Urdu, too.”

Additionally, in 2024 Zayn also collaborated with Pakistani band AUR on their song Tu Hai Kahan, which also featured him singing in Urdu.