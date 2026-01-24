Fetty Wap opens up about life after prison: 'I feel rehabilitated'

The Grammy-nominated rapper feels 'rehabilitated' as he reveals his plans and priorities

Fetty Wap has a whole new outlook on life after three years behind bars.

The Trap Queen hitmaker opened up about life after prison in a new interview with Rolling Stone published Friday, January 23, marking his first interview since his release earlier this month.

“I could say that whatever I lost when I went in, it was meant to be lost, and when I came out, I left it there…I just feel different,” he told the outlet. The 34-year-old further explained, “I feel new. I feel rehabilitated, in a sense. I just have this clear mindset where it’s like nothing’s really that important.”

Born Willie Junior Maxwell II, the Grammy-nominated rapper was arrested in October 2021 on federal drug trafficking charges. He was sentenced to six years but was released early from a low-security facility in Sandstone, Minnesota, on January 8, 2026.

When asked what he did first just for himself, Fetty Wap replied, “Take a shower with my shoes off.” He added, “I know it probably sounds crazy, but you have shower shoes when you're in prison.”

Slowing down has become a priority. “I promised myself one thing this time: I’m just going to take my time through life now. Just really enjoy life,” he said.

That mindset extends to family. The father of six said he’s focused on being present, learning his kids’ “new favourite colours," and watching them bond over Roblox.

New music is coming too, but with a lighter tone. “We’re going to have fun,” he said. “We’re going to vibe.”