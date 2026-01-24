'Today' co-host Savannah Guthrie tears up after hearing new voice post-surgery

Savannah Guthrie’s emotional return to Today was marked by tears of gratitude as the longtime host heard her newly restored voice for the first time following throat surgery.

The 54-year-old anchor had been absent from the NBC morning show for three weeks while undergoing corrective surgery to repair damaged vocal cords.

Guthrie documented her journey in a segment that aired upon her return.

The mini segment showed the decline in her voice quality over recent months and the surgical procedure that ultimately gave her a fresh start.

Guthrie revealed that specialists discovered a ruptured blood vessel on one vocal cord and a callous from overuse on the other.

The surgery lasted an hour and required eight days of complete silence afterward.

During a follow-up appointment, Guthrie broke down in tears when asked by her doctor to recite her familiar morning greeting.

“Good morning. Today is Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. I am using my voice for the first time and it sounds good. I could cry,” she said visibly moved by the transformation.

Back in the studio, Guthrie thanked her colleagues for covering during her absence and expressed deep appreciation for NBC’s support.

“To take three weeks off is a big, big deal,” she said. “I’m so grateful to be back, and I’m ready to go.”

Earlier in the week, Guthrie joined her co-hosts via video feed, explaining she was still on vocal rest and allowed to speak only five to ten minutes each hour.

Guthrie first announced her plan to address her vocal cord issues on December 19 which was her final day on air before surgery.

With her full-time return set for Monday, she now looks forward to continuing her role on Today with renewed confidence and a stronger voice.