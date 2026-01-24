Jessie Buckley speaks out in Paul Mescal's support after snub

Paul Mescal was snubbed at the Oscars while 'Hamnet' costar Jessie Buckley earned a nod

Jessie Buckley is Paul Mescal’s number one fan regardless of her Hamnet co-star’s award nominations.

The 36-year-old Irish actress spoke about her Oscar nomination in the Best Actress category for Hamnet, and responded to Mescal’s snub.

“Yeah, look, I think he’s extraordinary in this film. I know I’ve met a partner for life in doing this with him. I don’t know what to say apart from he is, to me, my absolute. His artistry is something that will continue to grow and be a theme in so many different ways,” The Lost Daughter star told The Hollywood Reporter.

Buckley continued, “I know what we created together is something that’s so special to us, and I hold that so dearly in my heart, and there’s no part of Agnes that exists without Paul,” adding that their masterpiece is incomplete without the Normal People star’s part in it.

The I’m Thinking of Ending Things actress noted that the eight Oscars that their movie is nominated for, belong every bit to the BAFTA winning actor.

The Maggie O’Farrell book-to-screen adaptation is up for the Academy awards in Best Actress for Buckley, Best Director for Chloe Zhao, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture categories.