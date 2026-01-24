Dua Lipa urges fans to stay alert amid growing global concern

Dua Lipa has used her social media to gently voice out her attention to a serious situation that is unfolding out of public view.

The 30-year-old singer and songwriter is now urging people not to ignore what is happening beyond their screens.

Dua shared a post on her Instagram story through her Service95 platform, asking followers to stay alert and informed.

However, her message was short but clear, encouraging people to keep paying attention even as information becomes harder to find.

Alongside the post, she wrote, “Keep your eyes on Iran.”

The statement she reposted said, “In Iran, we are seeing slaughter at a scale like never before.”

Activists said that a major internet shutdown has left millions of people unable to connect with the outside world.

Many people are now struggling to share what they are going through or even contact family and friends.

Moreover, internet monitoring groups have warned that the blackout has affected most of the country.

The moment also reflects how celebrities continue to influence conversations outside entertainment.