Charli XCX gives a glimpse into 'nice' side amid Taylor Swift feud

Charli XCX shares how new movie 'The Moment' relates to her own life

Charli XCX highlights a rarely seen side of her personality in the upcoming movie, The Moment, in which she co-stars with Kylie Jenner.

The 33-year-old British pop superstar gives a candid look into her life when her album Brat blew up, and embracing the chaos through satire.

During the premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, the 360 hitmaker talked about how she relates to the main character in the movie, which will be released on January 30.

“I'm obviously quite related to my character, so I had a lot of inspiration to pull from,” Charli said, joking, “I would like to think I'm not as much of a nightmare as Charli in the film, but my real managers are in the audience, and they probably know the true answer to that."

The party 4 u songstress shared that her character in the movie also demonstrates the sensitive parts to her personality, saying, “I think I am, as an artist, quite a volatile person. And nice though. I am quite nice too. Right?," according to People Magazine.

Aidan Zamiri, who co-wrote the film, affirmed, "Yes, yes, confirmed."

Charli’s mockumentary comes after she made headlines because of her feud with Taylor Swift, last year.

The Eras Tour performer sang about the alleged beef on her song, Actually Romantic, but the Brat singer hasn’t responded to the song yet.

Charli has instead been involved in her Wuthering Heights project, as she created the companion album to the film.