Bella Hadid's new move reveals true feelings for Anwar's ex Nicola Peltz

Bella Hadid agreed to work with brother Anwar's ex Nicola Peltz on one condition

Nicola Peltz and Bella Hadid co-star in Ryan Murphy’s series, The Beauty, but the supermodel had to be convinced to work alongside her brother Anwar Hadid’s ex.

The Lola star, 31, and Anwar dated from 2016 to 2018, and she reportedly could not earn a favourable spot among the Hadids.

Nicola and the Hadid sisters, as well as Yolanda Hadid, only grew further against each other after the couple’s breakup so Bella and her starring together was a surprise.

However, it was revealed that the Orabella founder was convinced to appear in the series if Nicola and her did not have to cross paths.

Evidently, the two actresses do not share a screen as Bella appears early on in the show, while Nicola makes an appearance in the last few episodes.

They did not have to attend promotional events together as well, and as a source told Daily Mail, “Bella and Nicola have not exchanged words in years. They did not form a friendship.”

The insider continued, “They were fine when Nicola was dating Anwar up until a point, and then everything went sour with the whole family.”

While they remained professional throughout the filming, the source noted, “it was established that Bella and Nicola would not be doing any promotion together. This was conveyed to both PR teams.”

The Hadids controversy with Nicola has resurfaced amid her feud with her in-laws, the Beckhams, and it appears that Yolanda Hadid is in full support of David and Victoria on the matter.