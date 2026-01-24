Netflix, Warner Bros' merger threatens to transform Hollywood

How Netflix's Warner Bros acquisition presents a takeover of cinema industry

Netflix and Warner Bros' merger deal has stirred up a debate in Hollywood, among filmmakers, theatregoers, and cultural critics alike.

Brendan Carr, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, has now addressed the concerns himself, which have been raised over the $83 billion deal.

Carr acknowledged that the acquisition undoubtedly threatens major influence over the cinematic landscape, as Netflix will acquire rights to HBO, HBO Max, and more, gaining evidently more control over what the viewers watch, and at what price.

Competitive streaming sites, including Paramount have questioned the deal, but Carr clarified that FCC holds no legal authority to control the deal between Warner Brothers and Netflix.

Despite much criticism, the agency is powerless to intervene in, or stop the deal from taking place.

The deal also threatens the culture of going to cinemas for engaging with media, as it gives further influence to streaming culture over visiting theatres.

Critics with stakes have demanded that the exchange be scrutinised on antitrust grounds, but no further updates have been revealed as of yet.

The deal was confirmed through bidding when Netflix offered to pay the huge sum, all in cash, leaving behind Paramount, which was the major contender then.