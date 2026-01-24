 
Geo News

How Brooklyn Beckham's wedding was almost called off amid family tensions

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding hurdles exposed in lawsuit: Report

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 24, 2026

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding hurdles exposed in lawsuit: Report
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding hurdles exposed in lawsuit: Report

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding planning reportedly exposed irreconcilable differences between the Peltz and Beckham families.

The couple, who have now cut ties with the Beckhams, had to settle a lawsuit with their wedding planners in 2023, after they suddenly fired them before the wedding.

The details of the lawsuit resurfaced in the wake of the Beckham-Peltz feud reaching its climax after Brooklyn sent a firm message through his Instagram.

According to the documents, the Peltz family kept altering their guest list while the Beckhams’ list was finalised at once, and demanded that Victoria Beckham was not aware of the internal hurdles in the planning.

Nicola’s father, Nelson Peltz, reportedly threatened to “cancel the wedding” after the “s–t show,” during the planning.

However, the bride’s mother Claudia Nelson “begged” her husband to not do so because it would “destroy Nicola’s career.”

This comes after Brooklyn accused his family of manipulating “narratives in the press about our family” and controlling his every move, shutting down the stories about Nicola and her family forcing Brooklyn away from the Beckhams.

Zayn Malik thrills desi fans with 'Urdu' lyrics in new song video
Zayn Malik thrills desi fans with 'Urdu' lyrics in new song
Bella Hadid's Ryan Murphy show draws harsh criticism: 'Unwatchable'
Bella Hadid's Ryan Murphy show draws harsh criticism: 'Unwatchable'
'Today' co-host Savannah Guthrie tears up after hearing new voice post-surgery
'Today' co-host Savannah Guthrie tears up after hearing new voice post-surgery
Reba McEntire marks 30 years of ‘Starting Over' with special announcement video
Reba McEntire marks 30 years of ‘Starting Over' with special announcement
Leonardo DiCaprio defends costar Chase Infiniti after Oscars snub
Leonardo DiCaprio defends costar Chase Infiniti after Oscars snub
Kim Kardashian shares cute names kids gave their Christmas puppies
Kim Kardashian shares cute names kids gave their Christmas puppies
Ethan Hawke, Chloe Zhao, and more honour Robert Redford at Sundance gala
Ethan Hawke, Chloe Zhao, and more honour Robert Redford at Sundance gala
Inside Robert Pattinson's packed film slate through 2026 video
Inside Robert Pattinson's packed film slate through 2026