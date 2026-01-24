Bella Hadid's Ryan Murphy show draws harsh criticism: 'Unwatchable'

Ryan Murphy's 'The Beauty' starring Bella Hadid, Nicola Peltz, and Ashton Kutcher has fallen flat for viewers

Bella Hadid’s acting debut in Ryan Murphy’s The Beauty has yet to impress viewers, as most of the audience agrees on the negative reviews.

The 29-year-old supermodel stars as Ruby in the series, who is a model taken over by a mysterious phenomenon involving drugs.

While Hadid was not hesitant to explore body horror, signature of Murphy’s shows, fans are not satisfied with the experience, with some even branding it utterly “unwatchable.”

“I honestly think Ryan Murphy intentionally assembled the most unlikable cast possible,” one social media user wrote on Reddit.

Another added, “It’s truly baffling to me how he continues to get money for making genuinely terrible shows, for YEARS. AND on different networks/platforms somehow.”

While a third chimed in to call it “The Substance from TEMU,” due to the influence of the movie, and one claimed, “Lazy writing for brain dead viewers.”

Although Murphy has been receiving largely negative reviews, he has a new season of American Horror Story coming out on Halloween, 2026.

The horror classic will return with regulars, including Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, and more, and welcome Ariana Grande as a new addition to the show.

It remains to be seen if the Monster creator can make a comeback with American Horror Story Season 13, for the viewers unsatisfied by The Beauty.