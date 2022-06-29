 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle haters 'obsessed and possesed' with Oprah tell-all 2.0: Sussex fans

Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

Meghan Markle haters are desperate for attention, says Sussex fans over rumours of new Oprah Winfrey tell-all.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted at the talk show host's home over the weekend and netizens are speculating a new bombshell interview from the couple, months after their first in 2021.

"What!", adding: "This will be the ruin of Oprah." wrote one.

"They couldn't manipulate Queen Elizabeth II so they're off to Oprah," added one.

Over the criticism, Sussex fans were quick to refute negative energy towards the Duchess.

"Are they not allowed to go visit Oprah?" asked one.

"Why the hate? I don’t understand," added one more.

"It could be that they were invited over for a meal.

"Normal people do that, they live and love to break bread with friends.

"Harry and Meghan are no different."

"You guys are obsessed and possessed...."

The bombshell 2021 interview, that had the royal family out open in the light, featured the Duke and Duchess of Sussex airing their dirty laundry for people.

