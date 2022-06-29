Naomie Harris discusses about impact of Johnny Depp’s victory on MeToo movement

Naomie Harris recently addressed the fears related to “post-MeToo” era especially after Johnny Depp’s victory which, some assumed, could have a negative impact on the movement.



In an interview with Independent, Depp's Pirates of the Caribbean co-star Harris stated, “It’s an extremely powerful movement that I am so proud to have been part of.”

While talking about Depp and Amber Heard’s case that “took over the global discourse” last month, Harris pointed out that “it was really bizarre and problematic” as the case was aired all over social media and mainstream media everywhere.

“I think there’s something quite disturbing about that, actually, because there are some serious events happening in the world that deserve much greater airtime than they’re having because this kind of thing is being aired,” she asserted.

"I don’t understand why, with something that should have been a very private case between two people, the whole world was allowed access to it. We televised that but not Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, which is much more relevant and important. I have real issues with that,” argued the Moonlight star.”

Through this case, Harris noted that both social media and the traditional media would focus less on “appealing to people’s base instincts and instead appeal to people’s higher nature”.

Harris also spoke about women’s plight as it was assumed that women would not come forward with their “experiences anymore given the misogyny the Aquaman actress was subjected to during the trial” so this might derail the Me Too movement.

“It’s way more powerful than one particular case and one individual,” remarked the Skyfall actress.

Adding to this, Harris believed, “The movement has a momentum that will not be derailed, it’s too entrenched. It will continue. Changes as a result of the Me Too movement are in place now.”