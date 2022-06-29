 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton pay heartfelt tribute to Deborah James

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

Prince William, Kate Middleton pay heartfelt tribute to Deborah James
Prince William, Kate Middleton pay heartfelt tribute to Deborah James

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have paid a touching tribute to Deborah James, who died at the age of 40.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the royal couple tweeted, “We are so sad to hear the heartbreaking news about Dame Deborah. Our thoughts are with her children, her family and her loved ones.”

They further said, “Deborah was an inspirational and unfalteringly brave woman whose legacy will live on. W & C.”

The podcast host and cancer campaigner Deborah’s family announced on Wednesday that she had died “peacefully… surrounded by her family”.

In May, a day after Queen Elizabeth approved a Damehood for Deborah James, Prince William visited her and handed over the medal.

Taking to Twitter, Deborah had shared multiple pictures with the Duke and wrote, "That time when @KensingtonRoyal came to tea to give me my Damehood! surreal."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had also praised her on Twitter a couple of days before the Queen approved the Damehood.

More From Entertainment:

Ghislaine Maxwell used Andrew as 'big card' to capture 'beautiful people'

Ghislaine Maxwell used Andrew as 'big card' to capture 'beautiful people'
Priyanka Chopra is all hearts for Nick Jonas’ belly roll on Dancing With Myself: Watch

Priyanka Chopra is all hearts for Nick Jonas’ belly roll on Dancing With Myself: Watch
Britney Spears’ hubby Sam Asghari dishes on his ‘fairytale’ wedding

Britney Spears’ hubby Sam Asghari dishes on his ‘fairytale’ wedding
Naomie Harris discusses about impact of Johnny Depp’s victory on MeToo movement

Naomie Harris discusses about impact of Johnny Depp’s victory on MeToo movement
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez upcoming birthday plans revealed

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez upcoming birthday plans revealed
Chris Pratt criticises religion while denying attending controversial church

Chris Pratt criticises religion while denying attending controversial church
Ariana Grande’s stalker breaks into home again after death threats

Ariana Grande’s stalker breaks into home again after death threats

Meghan Markle finally reacts to US Supreme Court decision on abortion

Meghan Markle finally reacts to US Supreme Court decision on abortion
R. Kelly still ‘poses a serious danger to the public’, faces sentencing today

R. Kelly still ‘poses a serious danger to the public’, faces sentencing today
Prince William, Kate 'should be free' to enjoy birthday without Sussex drama

Prince William, Kate 'should be free' to enjoy birthday without Sussex drama
BBC gives 'significant' money to Princess Diana tell-all whisteblower

BBC gives 'significant' money to Princess Diana tell-all whisteblower
Kate Middleton 'struggled' to become a royal like Princess Diana: Here's Why

Kate Middleton 'struggled' to become a royal like Princess Diana: Here's Why

Latest

view all