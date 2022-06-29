Prince William, Kate Middleton pay heartfelt tribute to Deborah James

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have paid a touching tribute to Deborah James, who died at the age of 40.



Taking to their official Twitter handle, the royal couple tweeted, “We are so sad to hear the heartbreaking news about Dame Deborah. Our thoughts are with her children, her family and her loved ones.”

They further said, “Deborah was an inspirational and unfalteringly brave woman whose legacy will live on. W & C.”

The podcast host and cancer campaigner Deborah’s family announced on Wednesday that she had died “peacefully… surrounded by her family”.

In May, a day after Queen Elizabeth approved a Damehood for Deborah James, Prince William visited her and handed over the medal.

Taking to Twitter, Deborah had shared multiple pictures with the Duke and wrote, "That time when @KensingtonRoyal came to tea to give me my Damehood! surreal."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had also praised her on Twitter a couple of days before the Queen approved the Damehood.