Thursday Jun 30 2022
Did Meghan Markle get her name changed from Vogue Magazine article to her title?

Meghan Markle spoke about the US Supreme Court's decision to strike down the right to abortion in her latest conversation with Vogue Magazine.

While the Duchess of Sussex has been praised for her views and speaking up for women, some people are spreading negativity while focusing on things that never happened.

Some people are claiming that the original article by Vogue Magazine put her name as Meghan Markle which the former American changed to as Duchess of Sussex when she reposted to the Archewell website.

This is incorrect. The publication used her title in the original Instagram post which Harry's wife reposted without any editing.

It can be confirmed by visiting the official Instagram page where the post is available in its unedited form.




