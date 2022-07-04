What happened in Shoaib Akhtar’s meeting with Babar Azam, players?

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar (centre) meets players of the Pakistani Test team, including skipper Babar Azam (extreme left) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, on June 30, 2022. — Twitter/shoaib100mph

Pakistan’s former speedster Shoaib Akhtar met the Men In Green’s skipper and fast bowler at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium last week, where they were training ahead of the Sri Lanka series.

Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam, in a press conference today, said Akhtar's meeting with pacers helped them learn a lot.

"Our fast bowlers got useful tips from Shoaib Bhai," Babar responded to a reporter.

"I believe our fast bowlers can perform in every condition. I hope and look forward to their performance in Sri Lankan conditions too," he added.

