Meghan Markle risks losing ‘Duchess’ title if she runs for US President: Expert

file footage

Meghan Markle has been told by a royal expert that she risks losing the Duchess of Sussex title if she plans on running for the role of US President in 2024, as per The Daily Star.

The warning came from royal expert Daniela Elser who, writing for news.com.au, said that the Duchess of Sussex may not only have to give up her royal title but also many other things if she wants to be in the White House.

Elser said: “The appeal of being number one on the Pope, Joint Chiefs of Staff and Beyonce’s call list would look pretty good in that context.”

“However, the sacrifices that Meghan and Harry would have to make if she truly harboured a desire to one day hold the nuclear codes would be immense,” she added.

Elser then explained: “Most obviously, they would have to wholly give up their Sussex titles. The mother-of-two could also wave goodbye to whatever privacy she and Harry have carved out for themselves in their adopted home town of Montecito.”

She further added that Meghan will have to ‘commit to month upon month of fundraisers’ and would also have to ‘suck up’ to Democratic donors for her Presidential campaign.

“Meghan would have to shake tens of thousands of hands, cuddle strangers’ babies, and pose for selfies when out on the campaign trail, which would be exhausting, expensive and put a target on her family’s backs in terms.”

Elser then pointed out: “Basically all the things the Sussexes left the UK to escape.”

Meghan and Prince Harry famously stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and then relocated to the US where they now reside in Montecito with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet.