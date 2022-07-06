 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez celebrates 38th birthday

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez celebrates 38th birthday
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez celebrates 38th birthday

Johnny Depp’s eye-catching lawyer Camille Vasquez is celebrating her 38th birthday today, reportedly with her boyfriend Edward Owen in London.

It is Camille’s first birthday after she secured win for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor against his former wife Amber Heard last month.

The TMZ, earlier this month, had disclosed Camille’s birthday plans, reporting that the lawyer is going to spend her special day in style.

The report further claims Camille flew to London where her beau Ed Owen lives to celebrate the day with him.

There were also reports that Camille and her boyfriend will travel to Prague to see Johnny Depp, where the actor is set to rock with old friend Jeff Beck.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Johnny Depp to wish his attorney a very happy birthday.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix says ‘Stranger Things’ sets new viewing milestones

Netflix says ‘Stranger Things’ sets new viewing milestones
Queen should not be expected to take care of 'nonsense' duties at 96

Queen should not be expected to take care of 'nonsense' duties at 96
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle miss catch up over 'boozy' royal lunch

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle miss catch up over 'boozy' royal lunch
R Kelly 'removed' from suicide watch amid 30 year imprisonment

R Kelly 'removed' from suicide watch amid 30 year imprisonment
Meghan Markle 'kept at arm's length' during Platinum Jubilee weekend: Report

Meghan Markle 'kept at arm's length' during Platinum Jubilee weekend: Report
Kate Middleton, Prince William reject 'overzealous PDA' for 'deeper' bond

Kate Middleton, Prince William reject 'overzealous PDA' for 'deeper' bond

Prince Andrew thought BBC interview would make Jeffrey Epstein ties 'go away'

Prince Andrew thought BBC interview would make Jeffrey Epstein ties 'go away'

Armani dazzles Paris with a sparkling couture show

Armani dazzles Paris with a sparkling couture show
Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz photo raises eyebrows

Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz photo raises eyebrows

Megan Fox lashes out at US govt, Supreme Court after Chicago shooting

Megan Fox lashes out at US govt, Supreme Court after Chicago shooting

Latest

view all