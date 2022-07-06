Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez celebrates 38th birthday

Johnny Depp’s eye-catching lawyer Camille Vasquez is celebrating her 38th birthday today, reportedly with her boyfriend Edward Owen in London.



It is Camille’s first birthday after she secured win for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor against his former wife Amber Heard last month.

The TMZ, earlier this month, had disclosed Camille’s birthday plans, reporting that the lawyer is going to spend her special day in style.

The report further claims Camille flew to London where her beau Ed Owen lives to celebrate the day with him.

There were also reports that Camille and her boyfriend will travel to Prague to see Johnny Depp, where the actor is set to rock with old friend Jeff Beck.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Johnny Depp to wish his attorney a very happy birthday.