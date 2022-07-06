Prince Harry, Archie wave American flags in rare 4th of July outing: See

file footage

Prince Harry celebrated American independence on July 4 with wife Meghan Markle and son Archie at a Wyoming 4th of July parade, Hello magazine reported.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are rarely spotted out in the US since relocating from the UK in 2020, reportedly travelled all the way from Montecito in Santa Barbara to Jackson Hole to mark the holiday weekend with friends.

The sighting was shared by a Facebook user, kept anonymous by the Sussex update account @Marklenews1 on Instagram, with a series of photos with little Archie front and center with a blue, white, and red hat on for the occasion.

The Facebook user shared: “Funny story, we are in Jackson Hole WY at their 4th of July parade. The big tough guy told us twice that he was saving seats for a family… I thought, well it must be the royal family. A minute later Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walk up with little Archie!”

She added: “The big guy was the bodyguard. Meghan is gorgeous and Harry and Archie are cute.”

Notably missing from the outing was Harry and Meghan’s one-year-old daughter Lilibet; it is understood that she was held back due to her young age.