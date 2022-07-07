 
entertainment
Prince William, Kate Middleton require ‘proof’ Prince Harry can be ‘trusted again’

Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly been demanding proof from Prince Harry regarding Meghan Markle’s ‘trustworthiness’.

Royal author and biographer Katie Nicholl made this claim in her interview with Entertainment Tonight.

She began the admission by claiming, “I think that does signal not just a busy timetable on the part of the Cambridges but perhaps also a bit of a lack of trust.”

“I do know that William and Kate are very worried that anything they might say or do with the fact that it could end up being leaked to the media. So, I think in the case of really having to prove now that they can be trusted.”    

