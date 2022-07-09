 
Saturday Jul 09 2022
Meghan Markle to have new Oprah interview if Palace 'risks' bullying results

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have left Buckingham Palace aides running around 'scared'.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are rumoured to be sitting in for another explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, will create chaos within the monarchy.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe reveals the royal family hid details of Meghan Markle's bullying probe only to avoid further conflicts.

Of the complainant Jason Knauff, Mr Duncan Larcombe says: “For Jason Knauff to take that risk of reporting to Prince William, his ultimate boss, concerns he had about his staff and the treatment of them at the hands of one of the members of the Royal Family.

"That is not only unusual, but within the Queen’s reign this is absolutely unprecedented."

"I think the reason they are not publishing any of this is because the Palace is running scared of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"I think they know that if they publish the report, the next thing that will happen potentially is for Harry and Meghan to play the victim and go on Oprah and cause another world of pain.

"This is an olive branch or an avoidance of war," he noted.

