Amber Heard’s insurance company adds to her worries

Hollywood actress Amber Heard is facing another financial trouble as her insurance company has refused to cover part of $8.3 million in damages the Aquaman actress owes to her former husband Johnny Depp.



Amber had reportedly $1 million liability policy with the insurance company.

According to TMZ, the governing law for the insurance policy is California, the state in which the insurance policy was issued, an insurance company is not on the hook if Amber committed wrongful, "WILLFUL" misconduct.

Amber Heard insurance company says not only did the jury find the defamation the Aquaman actress committed was willful, it was malicious, the report further claims.

It added the company wants a declaration from the judge that based on the policy and the law, it's not responsible to foot part of Heard's bill.

Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft had said that the actress is unable to pay her ex-husband Johnny Depp more than $10 million in damages, after a US jury took the side of the Pirates of the Caribbean star in a bitter defamation trial.