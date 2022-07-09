 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 09 2022
The Weeknd postpones show due to network outage: 'This one hurts the most'

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

The Weeknd postpones show due to network outage: 'This one hurts the most'

The Weeknd weighed in on the recent postponement of the singer’s concert in Toronto due to Rogers outage on Friday.

After Hours Til Dawn tour was slated to kick off yesterday however the show was pushed back until a future date due to widespread network outage.

Taking to social media, the Blinding Lights hitmaker told his fans that his team left no stone unturned to find the solution to the ongoing issue.

“I'm crushed & heartbroken. Been at the venue all day but it's out of our hands because of the Rogers outage.

“Operations and safety are compromised and I tried my absolute best,” the 32-year-old star wrote.

“This one hurts the most, and we will make this show happen, but unfortunately not tonight.

"I know how long you've been waiting and how hard a lot of you worked to make it to the show and experience this special moment with me,” he continued.

The pop star however added that he ‘can’t wait to see’ his fans soon as he wrapped the post with a heart emoji.

