Alia Bhatt's ‘Heart of Stone’ co-star Jamie Dornan wishes her GOOD LUCK with pregnancy journey

Jamie Dornan has penned down a heartfelt note for his Heart of Stone co-star Alia Bhatt and since then fans cannot stop gushing.



The Gully Boy actress has recently wrapped up the shooting of her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone and her fans can’t keep calm about it.

Amid this, Alia took to her social media handle and penned a sweet note thanking her co-star Gal Gadot and the team for the amazing experience.

Sharing the picture, the Raazi actress wrote, “Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot and the whole team” and wrote about missing co-star Jamie Dornan.

And now, Jamie had taken to the comment section and sent best wishes to Alia for her new journey of motherhood. He wrote, “@aliaabhatt !!! Sorry I wasn’t there for your last day. Had sooo much fun working with you! Good luck with baby (baby emoticon)! And see you for promotion”.



Take a look at Jamie Dornan’s comment on Alia Bhatt’s post:

Directed by Tom Harper, the spy-thriller Heart Of Stone is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. The plot details and release date of Heart of Stone have been kept under wraps.