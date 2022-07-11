Dakota Johnson refused to go to college to pursue acting: 'I was obsessed’

File Footage

Dakota Johnson revealed that her father Don Johnson “tried” to send her to college buts she refused so that she could pursue acting.

In an interview with Daily Mirror, the Persuasion star dished on her love for acting as she talked about growing up on movie sets to watch her famous parents act.

The actor told the outlet that she always knew she wanted to be an actor, adding, “I was obsessed.”

“When my parents were on set, I wanted to be on set with them,” the 32-year-old star added. “I just loved movies. I was always watching movies.”

Dakota continued: “I still love watching movies and I'm so lucky I get to make movies. I didn't know any different. I thought, this is just what my family does.”

“My dad tried to make me go to college, but I refused,” she recalled. “I wanted to act and that was that.”

Previously, during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Don opened up on how he financially cut off Dakota when she refused to go to college.

“The funny thing about her is—we have a rule in the family that, you know, if you stay in school, you get to stay on the payroll,” the 72-year-old actor said at the time. “So, you go to college, you get to stay on the payroll.”

“Towards the end of high school, I went to her and I said, 'So, do you want to go visit some colleges?' Or something like that. And she was like, 'Oh, no. I'm not going to college.'” the actor revealed.

Don further said that he reminded his daughter that if she is not willing to continue her education then she “won't be on the payroll anymore.”

“Don’t you worry about it,” Dakota responded to her father when he asked her how she’s going to manage her expenses.

Don, however, revealed that it all worked out in the end as she got a part in David Fincher’s The Social Network.



