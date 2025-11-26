Jeff Brazier, Kate Dwyer split: REAL reason revealed

Jeff Brazier, Kate Dwyer parted ways after seven years of marriage

Jeff Brazier recently announced the reason for his separation from his partner Kate Dwyer.

The TV presenter spoke publicly for the first time since the split.

Brazier took to Instagram Tuesday to write an emotional note.

He revealed that the couple quietly separated over the summer after realizing they could no longer make each other happy.

Alongside throwback family photo, he penned, “I’m so full of love and gratitude for Kate. For all we achieved, for how much we grew, for everything we endured. We separated in the summer and kept it private for as long as we could to give us some time to adjust.”

Brazier described Kate as his ‘safe space’ and ‘biggest supporter’ during 12 years of busy, painful and complex family life.

He praised her successful career and unconditional care.

“I'm also so full of respect and admiration for the successful career Kate has built and the way she cared for me unconditionally,” he shared.

Brazier added that she still checks in on his sons as Freddy is soon to welcome his first child.

“It’s credit to the woman she is that she still checks in to ask how the boys are doing because she is so invested in their lives,”

It is pertinent to note that the couple previously split in late 2022.

The estranged couple reconciled after seven months.