'Fast & Furious' writer opens about Jamie Foxx's appearance in the saga

Jamie Foxx was once being considered to play villain in the Fast & Furious saga.

Playing a key role in the globally acclaimed franchise alongside a-list celebrities including Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and Jason Momoa could have been very fruitful for Jamie.

Barry Hertz’s new book "Welcome to the Family" has shared a rare insight about how desperately it wanted Foxx to join the film series in F9.

According to writer Daniel Casey, there was a post credit scene written especially with the hope of bringing Jamie Foxx as new villain.

"We wrote postcredit button scenes for quite a few different characters in F9, including actors that we hoped would play the villains in Fast 10—people who weren't even in these movies, who you just hoped to see.”

“I think we wrote eight different buttons for F9 until going with the one with Jason Statham.”

However, there is no further information in the book about why he didn’t feature in the franchise.

Maybe he was never contacted for the role or maybe he could have turned it down himself.

He never spoke about his potential appearance in the movies, neither did any of the cast members discussed any such plans.

Eventually. Jason Momoa ended up playing Dante Reyes in the tenth sequel.

He will also be returning for Fast X: Part 2 alongside Diesel, Johnson, Statham and John Cena.