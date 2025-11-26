 
Sir Elton John gives health update: ‘exactly like the AIDS situation'

November 26, 2025

Sir Elton John shared rare health update as he continues to battle with blindness since last year.

The 78-year-old contracted a serious eye infection in July 2024.

As a result of the infection, he got blind in his right eye and was left with ‘limited vision’ in the other.

Speaking about his hardships since then, Elton revealed he hasn’t been able to see, watch or read anything in over a year.

In an interview with Variety, he admitted, “It’s been devastating.”

“Because I lost my right eye and my left eye’s not so good, the last 15 months have been challenging for me because I haven’t been able to see anything, watch anything, read anything.”

Despite the hardships, he insisted he remains hopeful.

“I’ve had the most incredible life, and there is hope. I’ve just gotta be patient that someday science will help me with this one. Once they help me with this one, I’ll be fine.”

“It’s exactly like the AIDS situation,” the British singer and pianist continued.

He confessed how he is coping with the condition; and urges others to do the same if any difficulty arises.

“You mustn’t give up hope, you must be stoic, you must be strong and you must always try and batter the door down to try and improve things,”

Moreover, Elton also claimed that he has seen ‘some improvement in his left eye’ as a result of treatment he is getting.

For the unversed, the legendary musician has two sons: Zachary (14) and Elijah (12).

