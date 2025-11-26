Macaulay Culkin dishes out exciting update about ‘Home Alone’ sequel

Macaulay Culkin has recently dished out exciting update about Home Alone sequel.

The American actor and singer revealed that he is not “completely allergic” to reprising his role for a sequel.

“I’m either a widower or a divorcee. I’m raising a kid and all that stuff,” said the 45-year-old while speaking on A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin tour.

Richie Rich actor pointed out that he’s “working really hard” and he isn’t “really paying enough attention and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me and then I get locked out”.

“Kevin’s son won’t let me in and he’s the one setting traps for me,” remarked the Uncle Buck actor.

Macaulay’s Home Alone sequel idea would swap the robbers with Kevin McCallister as “the house is some sort of metaphor” for the relationship between grown-up character and his son.

“Kevin has to get let back into son’s heart’ kind of deal,” he noted.

Macaulay added, “That’s the closest elevator pitch that I have. I’m not completely allergic to it, the right thing.”

It is pertinent to mention that the actor reportedly appeared in the first movies and there are six movies in the franchise.

Meanwhile, Macaulay made a comeback as his iconic character in the Home But Not Alone campaign for Home Instead, a firm that offers in-home care for older adults, this festive season.

Interestingly, the ad, which honours the original movie's 35th anniversary, featured Kevin protect his mom, Kate McCallister, played by Catherine O'Hara in the movies from potential dangers in their home.