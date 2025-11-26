Rian Johnson shuts down idea of Avengers-style 'Knives Out' cast reunion

'Knives Out 3' featuring Daniel Craig is slated to release on December 12

Rian Johnson, director of the Knives Out franchise, has shared his plans for the upcoming sequels.

The filmmaker has written and directed three films from the mystery thriller franchise and he aims at making more installments.

While sharing his plans about the next sequel, Johnson claimed that he does not have plans to reunite characters from previous parts. He just wants Daniel Craig to keep on playing Benoit Blanc.

In an interview with Variety, Rian added, “I love the fact that each one of these is entirely its own case, entirely its own mystery. I love actors, I want to keep working with new actors, too. At this point, I like the idea of having a new group of folks each time.”

Meanwhile, he also unveiled the one condition on which he will continue to make more Knives Out installments.

The Star Wars director confessed that nobody will ever write and direct a Knives Out movie, only he will do it.

Rian stated that he "don't see it as IP”. "Each Knives Out film is something I want to make. If that stops being the case, we won't do another one”, he added.

The upcoming entry titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery bring back Craig as Detective Blanc.

Meanwhile, the film features a new set of actors including Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, Josh Brolin, Andrew Scott and Glenn Close.

Knives Out 3 is slated to premiere on Netflix on December 12.