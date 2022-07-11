 
entertainment
Monday Jul 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton congratulates Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina for winning Wimbledon

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 11, 2022

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton congratulated Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina for winning the Wimbledon singles finals.

Kate Middleton, who is the Patron of the All English Lawn and Tennis and Croquet Club, also presented trophies to the winners and runners up.

Later, taking to Instagram, the Buckingham Palace shared photos of Prince William, Kate Middleton and their eldest son Prince George.

The message reads: “Congratulations to Elena Rybakina and @djokernole for winning the @Wimbledon singles finals this weekend!”

Sharing the pictures on her Insta handle, the Duchess of Cambridge said, “Another year, another incredible tournament here @wimbledon. Congratulations to @djokernole on becoming Men’s singles Champion again today and to all the players who participated over the past two weeks. Last but not least, to the staff, team and community who make this special event happen.”


