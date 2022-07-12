 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 12 2022
Prince Harry ‘threatening’ future career by delaying tell-all memoir release

Tuesday Jul 12, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts warn the delay in Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir release ‘threatens’ his future career prospects.

Royal comedian Diane Spencer made this claim while speaking to GB News.

She was quoted saying, "I don't think he knows what he wants at all. And I’m not surprised that they haven’t announced this book because they’re supposed to be doing a podcast on Spotify.”

“They’re supposed to be doing a series for Netflix. And he has failed to do any of these things. And he’s supposed to be writing a book. He’s producing no content whatsoever.”

His only content is chatting to Oprah,” so “Speculation about another potential interview has the Royal Family scared for their already damaged reputation. And that’s when he does his tell-alls, which are as you said, tell-some.”

"And they’re not that good. And then Meghan's version of events, some recollections may vary,” of course.

Before concluding she also admitted, “I don’t think Harry actually knows what he wants now that he’s been pulled out of the royal family because he’s not in opposition anymore.”

