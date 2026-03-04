BTS 'ARIRANG': Tracklist, release date and more surprises

BTS set the internet ablaze after unveiling the tracklist for their highly anticipated album, titled ARIRANG.

Without any warning, the 14 song names were announced via an Instagram post on Tuesday, March 3, sending fans into a complete meltdown.

Shortly after theories, countdowns, and emotional reactions flooded social media and BTS ARMY is already dissecting what this new chapter could mean and whether there are hidden surprises still waiting to be revealed.

Will dive into any Easter eggs later, but here’s a roundup of the key updates and important details about BTS full-group reunion comeback.

BTS ARIRANG tracklist

The album features 14 tracks, including the title track SWIM, as well as Body to Body, Hooligan, Aliens, and Into the Sun.

The series of songs includes contributions from world-renowned producers and artists such as Diplo, Ryan Tedder, Flume, Mike WiLL Made-It, JPEGMAFIA and more.

After nearly four years of hiatus, the group is officially set to reunite in March.

They have announced a new studio album, a global live-streaming event, and an extensive world tour.

RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J Hope, Suga and V’s collective fifth studio album, ARIRANG, is scheduled for a worldwide release on March 20.

In addition to the album a Netflix Live Event is also on the horizon. On March 21, the septet will perform BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG from Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul.

Notably, this will be Netflix's first-ever globally livestreamed event from Korea.

Moreover a feature-length documentary titled BTS: THE RETURN, directed by Bao Nguyen, will premiere on Netflix on March 27.

It chronicles the group's journey back to the stage and the making of their new album.

And later, the moment which BTS fans have been eagerly waiting for, the world tour.

All seven boys will embark on the ARIRANG World Tour starting in April. The tour is expected to be their most expansive yet, with 82 shows across 34 regions including Asia, North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

The reunion was made possible after the final members completed their mandatory service in June 2025