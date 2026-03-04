Katie Price's husband embroiled in ex drama over edited payment claims

Katie Price's new husband continues to make headlines due to his colourful past with women

Katie Price's new husband continues to make headlines due to his colourful past with women, with one ex insisting he should stop obsessing over me.'

The former glamour model,47, stunned everyone when she announced that she had married Lee in January.

Before Lee, Price had already been married three times and had been involved in multiple relationships.

Following their whirlwind marriage, Lee's ex, Alana Percival, has been has been vocal about her feelings on the matter and claimed that he is legally bound to stay in the UAE.

It is pertinent to mention that it was reported earlier that Lee spent three weeks locked up in a UAE jail for allegedly forging his ex-girlfriend's signature to take out a £200,000 loan in his ex's name and has been banned from leaving the country.

On Tuesday, the row continued as Lee took to his Instagram Story to show what he claimed were screenshots of past payments sent to her and her father lending them money.

Alana then responded saying on her Story that the images were edited and that he had not in fact ever lent her money.

One of Lee's post which was a screenshot of transfers read: 'The cash continuously sent to Alana from me to her and her father who stole money.'

She penned in response: 'I've spent today on a peaceful by the pool working on some things enjoying my beautiful life and I get back to my phone and my crazy ex fiancé has been posting up edited payments to me saying he has lent me money!'Lee we both know what that money was for and I have the messages (without the edit) to show it as well. I wonder if Katie gets payments for the same?'

She did not elaborate on what she was referring to him paying for.

She then added: 'Go away and stop obsessing over me, it's not normal, you're a married man, go be married and try and work out the next excuse why you can't travel ANYWHERE. (Lee will be the only person grateful for the Dubai airspace being closed!)

In recent weeks, Lee has continued to state that he will join Katie in the UK, despite frequent claims from his ex, Alana, that he is legally bound to the UAE.

Since they wed, Katie has returned home alone twice - despite Lee insisting he would join her both times.