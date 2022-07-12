‘Dominoes falling’ as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle prep royal fall: report

File Footage

The dominoes have reportedly started falling as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘reject’ every ‘laughable’ royal rule crafted.



Royal author and biographer Daniela Elser made this claim in her latest piece for the New Zealand Herald.

She started by pointing out the “laughably ridiculous” notion of tell-all interviews and how ‘badly’ they’d have gone down when Kate Middleton first married Prince William.

The expert wrote, “There was a time when royal life was defined by what was on the verboten list: No selfies, no talking about one's feelings, no public displays of affection…”

“They're obviously dominoes that have all fallen and even a decade ago, with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge newly on the books, the very notion that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall might appear on the cover of Vogue, Prince William would record a podcast and talk about his love of AC/DC and that Prince Harry would pop on a US TV network to complain about his family would have been side-splittingly, laughably ridiculous.”

“Now, the options open to an enterprising HRH intent on making it in the 21st century are pretty much legion.”

“And yet despite this, one of the interesting things which has come into focus this week is one thing that Harry just will not – or perhaps cannot – do. Move on.”